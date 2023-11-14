Who’s Angelina Jolie’s Father?

In the world of Hollywood, there are few names as recognizable as Angelina Jolie. Known for her stunning beauty, exceptional talent, and philanthropic efforts, Jolie has captivated audiences around the globe. However, one question that has often been asked is, “Who is Angelina Jolie’s father?”

FAQ:

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie’s father?

A: Angelina Jolie’s father is actor Jon Voight.

Q: Who is Jon Voight?

A: Jon Voight is an American actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He is best known for his roles in movies such as “Midnight Cowboy” and “Deliverance.”

Q: Are Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight close?

A: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight have had a complicated relationship over the years. They were estranged for a significant period but have since reconciled and have been seen together at various events.

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. While her mother, Marcheline, was also an actress, it was her father, Jon Voight, who achieved greater fame in the entertainment industry.

Jon Voight’s career spans several decades, during which he has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades for his performances. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film “Coming Home” in 1979. Voight’s success in the industry undoubtedly influenced Jolie’s decision to pursue a career in acting.

Despite their shared profession, Jolie and Voight’s relationship has been tumultuous. They experienced a strained relationship for many years, with Jolie even legally dropping her father’s last name in 2002. However, in recent years, they have managed to mend their relationship and have been seen together at various public events.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s father is the renowned actor Jon Voight. While their relationship has had its ups and downs, they have managed to reconcile and rebuild their bond. Jolie’s success in the entertainment industry is undoubtedly influenced her father’s achievements and talent.