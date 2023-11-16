Who’s Angelina Jolie’s Brother?

In the world of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her stunning beauty, exceptional acting skills, and philanthropic endeavors, Jolie has captivated audiences around the globe. But have you ever wondered about her family background and who her brother is? Let’s delve into the life of Angelina Jolie and shed some light on her lesser-known sibling.

Who is Angelina Jolie’s brother?

Angelina Jolie’s brother is James Haven. Born on May 11, 1973, James Haven Voight is the older brother of the renowned actress. While he may not have achieved the same level of fame as his sister, James has also dabbled in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer.

What is James Haven known for?

James Haven is best known for his roles in movies such as “Monster’s Ball” and “Breaking Dawn.” He has also worked behind the scenes as a producer on projects like “Trudell” and “The Last Party.” Although his career hasn’t reached the same heights as his sister’s, James has made notable contributions to the film industry.

What is the relationship between Angelina Jolie and James Haven?

Angelina Jolie and James Haven share a close bond. Their relationship has often been a topic of speculation in the media due to their affectionate displays of support for each other. In 2000, Angelina famously kissed James on the lips during her acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, which sparked controversy and raised eyebrows. However, both siblings have maintained that their relationship is purely platonic and rooted in a deep sibling love and support.

Conclusion

While Angelina Jolie’s fame may overshadow her brother’s, James Haven has made his mark in the entertainment industry. Despite the occasional media scrutiny, the bond between Angelina and James remains unbreakable. As they continue to pursue their respective careers, it is evident that their sibling love and support will always remain a constant in their lives.

FAQ

Q: What is the definition of “philanthropic”?

A: Philanthropic refers to the act of promoting the welfare of others, typically through charitable donations or actions aimed at improving society.

Q: What does “dabbled” mean?

A: “Dabbled” means to engage in an activity or field of interest without serious commitment or expertise.

Q: What is the meaning of “plutonic”?

A: The correct term is “platonic,” which refers to a close relationship or friendship that is purely spiritual and not romantic or sexual in nature.