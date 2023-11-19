Who’s Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie is a renowned American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. Born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, Jolie has become one of the most recognizable and influential figures in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over three decades, she has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

Jolie’s acting career took off in the late 1990s with notable performances in films such as “Gia” and “Girl, Interrupted,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She further solidified her status as a leading lady with roles in blockbuster movies like “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Beyond her acting prowess, Jolie has also made a name for herself as a filmmaker. She directed and produced the critically acclaimed films “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” “Unbroken,” and “First They Killed My Father.” Her directorial work has garnered praise for its thought-provoking storytelling and attention to detail.

In addition to her successful career in the entertainment industry, Jolie is widely recognized for her humanitarian efforts. She has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001 and has traveled extensively to raise awareness about refugee crises and advocate for their rights. Jolie’s commitment to humanitarian causes has earned her the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, among other honors.

FAQ:

Q: What is Angelina Jolie’s full name?

A: Angelina Jolie’s full name is Angelina Jolie Voight.

Q: How many children does Angelina Jolie have?

A: Angelina Jolie has six children, three of whom are adopted.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie been involved in any philanthropic work?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie has been actively involved in humanitarian work for many years. She has focused on advocating for refugees and has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR.

Q: What awards has Angelina Jolie won?

A: Angelina Jolie has won numerous awards throughout her career, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry and the world of philanthropy. Her remarkable acting skills, directorial achievements, and dedication to humanitarian causes have solidified her status as a true icon.