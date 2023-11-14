Who’s Angelina Jolie Married To?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One name that has consistently been in the spotlight is Angelina Jolie. Known for her stunning beauty, exceptional talent, and philanthropic efforts, Jolie has captivated audiences worldwide. However, when it comes to her personal life, one question that often arises is, “Who is Angelina Jolie married to?”

As of now, Angelina Jolie is not married to anyone. She was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt, but the couple filed for divorce in 2016. Their relationship, which began on the set of the movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2004, was highly publicized and often referred to as “Brangelina” the media and fans alike. However, after two years of marriage and a total of 12 years together, they decided to part ways.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She has received numerous accolades for her work in the entertainment industry and is known for her roles in movies such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Maleficent,” and “Girl, Interrupted.”

Q: Who was Angelina Jolie previously married to?

A: Angelina Jolie was previously married to actor Brad Pitt. They got married in 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016.

Q: Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still together?

A: No, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer together. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

Since her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has focused on her career and her role as a mother to their six children. She continues to be involved in various humanitarian efforts and has directed and produced several films. While her personal life may be a topic of interest for many, Jolie remains focused on her work and making a positive impact in the world.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is currently not married to anyone. Her previous marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2016, and since then, she has been dedicated to her career and her children. As one of Hollywood’s most influential figures, Jolie’s personal life will always be a subject of curiosity, but her talent and philanthropy continue to shine through.