Who’s Angelina Jolie Dating Now?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One name that has consistently been in the spotlight is Angelina Jolie. The award-winning actress, known for her stunning beauty and philanthropic work, has had her fair share of high-profile romances. So, who is Angelina Jolie dating now? Let’s find out.

Currently, Angelina Jolie is not publicly dating anyone. Since her highly publicized divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt in 2016, Jolie has focused on her career and raising her six children. Despite rumors and speculation, she has not confirmed any new romantic relationships.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She rose to fame in the late 1990s and has since become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and influential figures.

Q: Who is Brad Pitt?

A: Brad Pitt is an American actor and film producer. He gained international fame in the 1990s and has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films.

Q: How long were Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together?

A: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for a total of 12 years. They got married in 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt?

A: While there have been rumors and speculation about her dating life, Angelina Jolie has not publicly confirmed any new romantic relationships since her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Q: What is Angelina Jolie focusing on now?

A: Angelina Jolie is focusing on her acting career and her role as a mother to her six children. She has also continued her humanitarian work, advocating for various causes around the world.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is currently not dating anyone publicly. As one of Hollywood’s most prominent figures, her personal life continues to captivate the public’s attention. However, for now, Jolie seems to be prioritizing her career and family over romantic relationships.