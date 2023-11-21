New Group Booking Service for Whoosh Tickets Introduces Convenient WhatsApp Access

PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), the operator of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, has recently unveiled a new service that allows users to make group bookings for Whoosh tickets through the popular messaging app, WhatsApp. This initiative aims to cater to the growing public interest in group travel, providing a hassle-free ticketing experience.

Since its launch from October 17 to November 18, 2023, PT KCIC has received an overwhelming response from the public, with at least 670 group travel requests and a total of approximately 54,000 seats sold. The introduction of the group ticket booking service via WhatsApp is a testament to PT KCIC’s commitment to meet the needs and expectations of their passengers.

With a minimum requirement of 20 passengers, the group ticket booking service allows travelers to reserve their seats up to ten days prior to departure. This eliminates the inconvenience of having to place multiple orders or risk being seated separately from their group. By utilizing this new service, passengers can ensure a seamless and unified journey experience.

It is important for customers to be aware of potential ticket ordering scams. PT KCIC emphasizes that group bookings can only be made through their established procedures via WhatsApp, ensuring the authenticity and legitimacy of the transactions. Independent orders for individual travelers can still be made through various official channels, including the Whoosh Kereta Cepat mobile application, ticket.kcic.co.id, ticket vending machines, and official counters at train stations. Additionally, partner apps such as Access KAI, Livin Mandiri, and BRImo are also available for independent bookings.

With the introduction of the new group booking service and the convenience of WhatsApp access, PT KCIC is revolutionizing the way passengers plan and organize their group travel arrangements. This enhancement further solidifies their commitment to providing exceptional and user-friendly services to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

FAQ

1. How can I access the new group booking service for Whoosh tickets?

The new group booking service for Whoosh tickets can be accessed through WhatsApp at 0813-4000-2920.

2. What is the minimum requirement for a group booking?

A minimum requirement of 20 passengers is needed for a group booking.

3. How far in advance can I make a reservation?

Reservations for the group booking service can be made up to ten days prior to the departure date.

4. Can I make group bookings through other platforms?

No, group bookings can only be made through PT KCIC’s established procedures via WhatsApp. Independent bookings for individual travelers can be made through official channels and partner apps.