Who Youtuber Banned Tiktok In India?

In a surprising turn of events, a popular Indian YouTuber has managed to get the immensely popular video-sharing app, TikTok, banned in India. CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is known for his humorous and often controversial roast videos. His recent video titled “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” sparked a massive controversy and led to a chain of events that ultimately resulted in the ban of TikTok in India.

CarryMinati’s video, which was a response to a TikTok user’s derogatory remarks about YouTubers, quickly went viral and garnered millions of views. In the video, CarryMinati criticized TikTok creators for their content and accused them of plagiarizing YouTube videos. The video received widespread support from the YouTube community, with many creators expressing their solidarity with CarryMinati.

However, the controversy didn’t end there. The video was taken down YouTube for violating its terms of service, which led to an uproar among CarryMinati’s fans. This incident sparked a massive debate on social media platforms, with many calling for a ban on TikTok in India.

The controversy caught the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). They received numerous complaints against TikTok for promoting hate speech, cyberbullying, and inappropriate content. As a result, the Indian government decided to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, citing concerns over national security and data privacy.

FAQ:

Q: Who is CarryMinati?

A: CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is a popular Indian YouTuber known for his roast videos.

Q: What was the controversy surrounding CarryMinati’s video?

A: CarryMinati’s video titled “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” sparked controversy as it criticized TikTok creators and led to a debate on social media.

Q: Why was TikTok banned in India?

A: TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in India due to concerns over national security and data privacy.

Q: What role did the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology play in the ban?

A: The National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology received complaints against TikTok, which led to the decision to ban the app.

In conclusion, CarryMinati’s controversial video ignited a massive debate and ultimately led to the ban of TikTok in India. This incident highlights the power of social media influencers and the impact they can have on public opinion and government decisions. The ban serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible content creation and the need for platforms to address concerns related to hate speech and cyberbullying.