New Watches for Celebrities: Breaking the Norms

Summary: Celebrities are breaking the norms when it comes to their watch choices, showcasing unique timepieces that defy traditional gender roles. From Benito Martínez Ocasio’s vintage Patek Philippe to Zac Efron’s IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar, these celebrities are making bold statements with their wristwatches.

Celebrities have always been known for their extravagant lifestyles and impeccable fashion choices. When it comes to choosing a watch, most would opt for popular models like the Nautiulus or a Calatrava. However, some stars are going against the grain and embracing watches that challenge traditional gender norms.

Benito Martínez Ocasio, also known as “Bad Bunny,” made a statement wearing a vintage Patek Philippe 2980 during a Lakers game. What makes this choice even more unique is that the watch is traditionally made for women. Adorned with diamonds and sapphires, this 28mm timepiece from the 1970s proves that diamond watches are not limited to a specific gender.

Another celebrity breaking the norms is Zac Efron, who recently received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Efron’s watch of choice is the IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 42, a dress watch typically worn men. With its 18k 5N gold case and blue alligator leather strap, this watch adds a touch of sophistication to his style. The watch’s ability to accurately record the date, day, month, leap year, and moon phase for 577 years showcases its exceptional craftsmanship.

Charles Melton, known for his role in Riverdale, also displays his unique taste in watches. He has been spotted wearing a Chopard timepiece that adds a touch of elegance to his outfits.

These celebrities are redefining watch choices, proving that style knows no boundaries. By embracing timepieces traditionally marketed towards a different gender, they challenge societal norms and inspire others to do the same. As the watch industry continues to evolve, we can expect more celebrities to break traditional norms and make bold fashion statements with their choice of wristwatches.