Who Wore 51 on Rockies?

In the world of sports, jersey numbers hold a special significance. They become synonymous with the players who wear them, often becoming iconic symbols for fans. For the Colorado Rockies, the number 51 has been donned several players throughout the team’s history. Let’s take a closer look at some notable Rockies who have proudly worn the number 51 on their backs.

One of the most recognizable names associated with the number 51 on the Rockies is Jeff Francis. The Canadian left-handed pitcher spent the majority of his career with the Rockies, playing for the team from 2004 to 2010. Francis was an integral part of the Rockies’ magical run to the World Series in 2007, where he showcased his talent and helped solidify his place in Rockies history.

Another notable player who wore 51 for the Rockies is Jake McGee. The hard-throwing left-handed relief pitcher joined the team in 2016 and quickly became a key member of the bullpen. McGee’s strong performances on the mound earned him the trust of his teammates and the admiration of Rockies fans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How many players have worn the number 51 for the Rockies?

A: As of now, there have been two notable players who have worn the number 51 for the Rockies: Jeff Francis and Jake McGee.

Q: Are there any other players who wore 51 for the Rockies?

A: While there may have been other players who briefly wore the number 51 for the Rockies, these two players are the most prominent and well-known.

Q: Is there any significance to the number 51 for the Rockies?

A: The significance of the number 51 lies in the players who have worn it and their contributions to the team’s success. Jeff Francis and Jake McGee both made significant impacts during their time with the Rockies.

In conclusion, the number 51 holds a special place in the history of the Colorado Rockies. Jeff Francis and Jake McGee, two talented pitchers, have proudly worn this number and left their mark on the team. As the Rockies continue to evolve, it will be interesting to see who will be the next player to don the iconic number 51 and make their own mark in Rockies lore.