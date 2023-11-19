Who wore 17 for the Rockies?

In the world of sports, jersey numbers hold a special significance. They become synonymous with the players who wear them, often becoming iconic symbols for fans. For the Colorado Rockies, the number 17 has been donned several players throughout the years. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable individuals who have proudly worn this number for the Rockies.

One of the most recognizable names associated with the number 17 is Todd Helton. Helton, a first baseman, spent his entire 17-year career with the Rockies, making him a beloved figure in Colorado baseball history. Known for his powerful swing and exceptional defense, Helton was a five-time All-Star and played a crucial role in leading the Rockies to their first-ever World Series appearance in 2007.

Another notable player who wore 17 for the Rockies is Kazuo Matsui. Matsui, a second baseman from Japan, joined the Rockies in 2006. Although his time with the team was relatively short, he made a significant impact during the Rockies’ memorable 2007 season. Matsui’s speed and defensive skills were instrumental in the team’s success, particularly during their incredible run to the World Series.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How many players have worn number 17 for the Rockies?

A: Over the years, a total of 11 players have worn the number 17 for the Colorado Rockies.

Q: Are there any current players wearing number 17?

A: As of the 2021 season, the number 17 is not currently being worn any player on the Rockies’ roster.

Q: Is Todd Helton the most famous player associated with number 17 for the Rockies?

A: Todd Helton is undoubtedly one of the most famous players associated with the number 17 for the Rockies due to his long and successful career with the team.

In conclusion, the number 17 holds a special place in the history of the Colorado Rockies. From Todd Helton’s legendary tenure to Kazuo Matsui’s impact during the team’s memorable 2007 season, these players have left an indelible mark on the franchise. As the Rockies continue to evolve, it will be fascinating to see who will be the next player to proudly wear the number 17 jersey.