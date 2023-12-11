Sam Thompson Crowned Winner of I’m a Celebrity 2023

In a thrilling finale, Sam Thompson has emerged as the winner of the 23rd season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The ex-Made in Chelsea star captured the hearts of the public, receiving the highest number of votes. This year’s competition saw a star-studded line-up of celebrities, including Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage, Nick Pickard, Josie Gibson, and more, as they faced terrifying challenges in the outback to win stars for their campmates.

Unfortunately, the journey in the jungle was cut short for two contestants. Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears had to withdraw from the competition due to medical reasons. The news of Dent’s departure deeply saddened her fellow celebrities, who had formed bonds and friendships during their time together.

Reflecting on her exit, Dent shared a heartfelt message with her campmates: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up, and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

Throughout the season, two late arrivals, Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori, joined the camp. While Dettori was the first to be voted out, Bellew quickly became a favorite among the campmates, forming a close friendship with Sam Thompson.

Fans of the show can catch the entire 23rd season of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on ITVX.

