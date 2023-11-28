Who will return in 2023 WWE?

WWE Superstars Set to Make a Comeback in 2023

As the world of professional wrestling continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite WWE superstars. With 2023 just around the corner, rumors are swirling about who might make a comeback to the ring. From legendary icons to rising stars, the WWE universe is buzzing with excitement. Let’s take a closer look at some of the potential returns that could shake up the wrestling world in the coming year.

John Cena: The Face That Runs the Place

One name that tops the list of potential comebacks is none other than John Cena. The 16-time world champion and Hollywood actor has been away from the WWE scene for quite some time, focusing on his acting career. However, rumors suggest that Cena might make a triumphant return to the squared circle in 2023, much to the delight of his loyal fanbase.

Becky Lynch: The Man Returns

Another superstar who could make a splash in 2023 is Becky Lynch. The former Raw Women’s Champion took a hiatus from wrestling after becoming a mother. However, recent reports indicate that Lynch is itching to get back in the ring and reclaim her spot as “The Man.” Fans can’t wait to see her fiery persona and unmatched in-ring skills once again.

FAQ:

Q: What does “comeback” mean in the context of WWE?

A: In WWE, a “comeback” refers to a wrestler returning to the company after a period of absence. This could be due to various reasons, such as injury, personal commitments, or pursuing other ventures outside of wrestling.

Q: Are these potential comebacks confirmed?

A: As of now, these comebacks are purely speculative and based on rumors circulating within the wrestling community. WWE has not officially announced any returns for 2023. However, surprises are not uncommon in the world of professional wrestling, so fans remain hopeful.

Q: Will these superstars be the same as before?

A: While it’s difficult to predict how a wrestler will perform after a hiatus, many superstars have returned to WWE with renewed energy and fresh storylines. It’s common for wrestlers to evolve their characters and in-ring styles over time, so fans can expect some changes while still enjoying the essence of their favorite superstars.

As the countdown to 2023 begins, the anticipation for potential WWE comebacks continues to grow. Whether it’s John Cena, Becky Lynch, or other beloved superstars, the wrestling world is ready to welcome them back with open arms. Only time will tell who will step back into the spotlight, but one thing is for sure – the excitement is palpable among fans worldwide.