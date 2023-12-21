Changes to Social Security Payments for December 2023

Summary: The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to distribute the last batch of payments in December 2023. Payments vary depending on factors like years worked and salary received. Retired workers receive an average payment of $1,827, while individuals with disabilities receive $914 and couples receive up to $1,371. The payment distribution schedule is based on the beneficiary’s date of birth. However, SSI beneficiaries and retired workers who applied before May 1997 have different payment dates. In December, those born from the 1st to the 10th will receive an approximate amount of $1,800 on December 13. Other beneficiaries will receive their payments on December 20 or December 27. SSI beneficiaries will receive their January 2024 payment on December 29, earlier than usual due to a weekend.

According to information provided the Social Security Administration (SSA), the final round of payments for December 2023 is approaching. Each month, over 70 million payments are issued to program beneficiaries, including retired workers, individuals with disabilities, and adults receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Figures from the SSA reveal that the average payment for retired workers in 2023 amounts to $1,827. The actual payment varies depending on various factors such as years of employment, salary history, and taxes paid. The age of the beneficiary when they requested retirement benefits also plays a role in determining the payment amount.

Individuals with disabilities who fall under the SSI category receive an average monthly payment of $914. For couples filing taxes jointly, the average payment increases to $1,371.

The distribution of payments is based on the beneficiary’s date of birth. Those born from the 1st to the 10th of each month will receive their payment on the second Wednesday. Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment on the third Wednesday, while those born between the 21st and 31st will receive it at the end of the month.

However, SSI beneficiaries and retired workers who applied for benefits prior to May 1997 follow a different payment schedule. They receive their checks at the beginning of the month, regardless of their date of birth.

In December, recipients born from the 1st to the 10th will receive an approximate payment of $1,800 on December 13. Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th can expect their payment on December 20, while those born from the 21st to the 31st will receive their payment on December 27.

SSI beneficiaries, whose usual payment day falls on a weekend in January 2024, will receive their next payment on December 29, bringing it forward.