Who will not be in Blacklist season 10?

Blacklist Season 10: The Characters Who Won’t Be Making a Comeback

As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated tenth season of the hit crime thriller series, Blacklist, speculation is rife about which characters will be returning to the screen. However, amidst all the excitement, it’s important to remember that not every beloved character will be making a comeback. Here’s a breakdown of the characters who won’t be appearing in Blacklist Season 10.

FAQ:

Q: What is Blacklist?

A: Blacklist is a popular American television series that follows the story of Raymond “Red” Reddington, a former government agent turned high-profile criminal who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI, offering to help them track down and apprehend other criminals on his “blacklist.”

Q: When will Blacklist Season 10 be released?

A: The official release date for Blacklist Season 10 has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates!

Q: Which characters will not be returning in Season 10?

A: While the full cast for Season 10 has not been confirmed, it has been announced that the characters of Tom Keen and Mr. Kaplan will not be making a comeback.

Tom Keen:

Tom Keen, portrayed actor Ryan Eggold, was a central character in the early seasons of Blacklist. He was initially introduced as Elizabeth Keen’s husband, but his true identity as a covert operative and spy added layers of complexity to his character. Unfortunately, Tom Keen met his demise in Season 5, leaving fans mourning his loss.

Mr. Kaplan:

Mr. Kaplan, played actress Susan Blommaert, was a trusted confidante and cleaner for Raymond Reddington. Her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering loyalty made her an integral part of the series. However, her journey came to an end in Season 4, leaving a void that will be deeply felt in Season 10.

While the absence of these beloved characters may be disappointing for some fans, Blacklist Season 10 promises to deliver an exhilarating continuation of the gripping storyline that has captivated audiences for years. With new twists, intense action, and the return of familiar faces, the upcoming season is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

So mark your calendars and prepare for another thrilling chapter in the Blacklist saga. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date for Season 10 draws near!