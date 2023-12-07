Winter Weather Predictions for the United States: Snow and Cold Temperatures Expected

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this winter could bring colder temperatures and increased snowfall to many parts of the United States. While the predictions focus primarily on the Great Lakes region, including Ohio, the impact is expected to be felt across the country.

Cleveland, Ohio has a one in three chance of experiencing a white Christmas this year, as forecasted The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The region has seen its fair share of snow in the past, and this winter could be no different.

In addition to the potential snowfall, sky watchers will be treated to a spectacular light show in December. The Geminid meteor shower, known for being the most active meteor shower of the year, will peak overnight on December 13. The almanac predicts that up to 75 meteors an hour may be visible during this time.

The almanac also takes into account the impact of El Niño on winter weather patterns. An El Niño formation in the Pacific Ocean is expected to strengthen during the winter months, leading to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures. This, in turn, can fuel snowfalls across the country.

The almanac’s Christmas forecast predicts near-to-above-normal snow and cold temperatures for most of the United States, from the Rockies to the Appalachians. However, the prediction is for a white Christmas in the Lower Great Lakes area, ranging from New York to Wisconsin, but not south of Interstate 90 and not in the Ohio Valley.

Overall, winter weather in the United States looks set to bring some chilly temperatures and snowy conditions. Whether you’re hoping for a white Christmas or looking forward to the meteor shower, there’s plenty to keep an eye out for this winter.