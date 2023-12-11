Who will be the cast on NCIS this fall?

NCIS Announces Exciting New Cast for Fall Season

In a thrilling announcement, the popular crime procedural drama NCIS has revealed its highly anticipated cast for the upcoming fall season. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh talent, fans can expect another riveting season filled with suspense, action, and intriguing storylines.

Meet the Cast:

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs: The iconic lead character, Special Agent Gibbs, will once again be portrayed the talented Mark Harmon. Known for his stoic demeanor and unwavering dedication to solving crimes, Harmon’s portrayal of Gibbs has captivated audiences for years.

Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop: Returning for another season, Wickersham will reprise her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop. With her intelligence and analytical skills, Bishop brings a unique perspective to the team.

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres: Valderrama’s portrayal of Special Agent Nick Torres has been a fan favorite since his introduction to the series. Torres’ charm and street-smart approach make him an invaluable asset to the team.

Maria Bello as Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane: Bello’s character, Dr. Jack Sloane, adds a different dimension to the team as the resident forensic psychologist. Her expertise in understanding the minds of criminals brings a fresh perspective to the investigations.

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines: Reasonover’s character, Kasie Hines, is the team’s forensic scientist. With her quirky personality and brilliant mind, Hines provides crucial scientific insights to help solve complex cases.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will any previous cast members be returning?

A: Yes, Mark Harmon, Emily Wickersham, and Wilmer Valderrama will be reprising their roles.

Q: Are there any new additions to the cast?

A: Yes, Maria Bello and Diona Reasonover have joined the cast as regulars.

Q: Will there be any major changes to the show’s format?

A: While the core format of NCIS will remain intact, the addition of new characters will undoubtedly bring fresh dynamics and intriguing storylines to the series.

Q: When does the new season premiere?

A: The exact premiere date for the fall season of NCIS is yet to be announced, but fans can expect it to air in the coming months.

With an exciting blend of familiar faces and new talent, the upcoming fall season of NCIS promises to deliver the same thrilling crime-solving action that fans have come to love. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches!