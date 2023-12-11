Who will be starring in the new NCIS: Hawaii?

Meet the Cast of the Highly Anticipated NCIS: Hawaii

NCIS fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as the popular crime procedural franchise expands its universe with a brand-new spin-off series, NCIS: Hawaii. Set in the breathtaking backdrop of the Aloha State, this thrilling addition promises to deliver the same gripping investigations and compelling characters that have captivated audiences for years.

Introducing the Stars

Leading the cast of NCIS: Hawaii is the talented and versatile actress, Vanessa Lachey. Known for her roles in hit shows like “BH90210” and “Dads,” Lachey will be portraying Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. With her sharp wit, unwavering determination, and impressive investigative skills, Tennant is sure to become a fan favorite.

Joining Lachey is Yasmine Al-Bustami, who will be playing Lucy, a junior member of the NCIS team. Al-Bustami, recognized for her work in “The Originals” and “Nashville,” brings a fresh energy and youthful perspective to the series.

Completing the ensemble is Jason Antoon, who takes on the role of Ernie, a cyber intelligence specialist. Antoon’s previous credits include “Claws” and “Famous in Love,” and his portrayal of Ernie is expected to add a unique dynamic to the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NCIS?

NCIS stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It is a fictional law enforcement agency that investigates crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

When will NCIS: Hawaii premiere?

The premiere date for NCIS: Hawaii has not been officially announced yet. However, fans can expect the series to debut in the upcoming television season.

Will there be any crossovers with other NCIS shows?

While it has not been confirmed, there is a possibility of crossovers between NCIS: Hawaii and other shows in the franchise. The NCIS universe has a history of interconnected storylines and character appearances.

Can I watch NCIS: Hawaii if I haven’t seen the other NCIS shows?

Absolutely! NCIS: Hawaii is designed to be a standalone series, meaning you can enjoy it without prior knowledge of the other NCIS shows. However, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you may find some familiar references and Easter eggs.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the premiere of NCIS: Hawaii. With an incredible cast and the stunning backdrop of Hawaii, this new addition to the NCIS family is sure to be a hit.