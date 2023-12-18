Who were the Original 5 NFL Teams?

In the early days of professional football, the National Football League (NFL) consisted of just five teams. These teams laid the foundation for what would eventually become one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. Let’s take a closer look at the original five NFL teams and their significance in shaping the league’s history.

The Akron Pros: The Akron Pros, founded in 1920, were one of the first teams to join the NFL. They were based in Akron, Ohio, and had a successful inaugural season, winning the league championship. The Pros played a crucial role in establishing the NFL as a legitimate professional sports league.

The Canton Bulldogs: The Canton Bulldogs, also founded in 1920, were based in Canton, Ohio. They were one of the most dominant teams of their time, winning multiple championships in the early years of the NFL. The Bulldogs’ success helped solidify the league’s reputation and attract more fans.

The Cleveland Tigers: The Cleveland Tigers, founded in 1920, were based in Cleveland, Ohio. Although they only played one season in the NFL, they made a significant impact on the league’s early development. The Tigers’ existence showcased the growing interest in professional football and paved the way for future teams in Cleveland.

The Dayton Triangles: The Dayton Triangles, founded in 1913, were one of the oldest football teams in the United States. They joined the NFL in 1920 and played a vital role in the league’s early years. The Triangles’ longevity and commitment to the sport helped establish the NFL as a viable professional football organization.

The Decatur Staleys (now Chicago Bears): The Decatur Staleys, founded in 1919, were originally based in Decatur, Illinois. They moved to Chicago in 1921 and eventually became the Chicago Bears. The Staleys/Bears have a rich history and are one of the most iconic teams in NFL history.

FAQ:

Q: How many teams were in the NFL when it was founded?

A: The NFL was initially formed with 14 teams, but only five of them are considered the original teams.

Q: Are any of the original five NFL teams still active?

A: Yes, the Chicago Bears (formerly the Decatur Staleys) are still an active team in the NFL.

Q: How has the NFL grown since its early days?

A: The NFL has expanded significantly over the years, with the number of teams increasing to 32. It has become a multi-billion dollar industry and one of the most-watched sports leagues globally.

In conclusion, the original five NFL teams – the Akron Pros, Canton Bulldogs, Cleveland Tigers, Dayton Triangles, and Decatur Staleys (now Chicago Bears) – played a crucial role in shaping the league’s early history. Their contributions helped establish the NFL as a professional sports powerhouse, paving the way for the incredible growth and popularity it enjoys today.