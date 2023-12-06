Who were the girls in the ZZ Top videos?

Who Were the Women in the ZZ Top Videos?

Introduction

For decades, the rock band ZZ Top has captivated audiences with their catchy tunes, electrifying performances, and iconic music videos. One recurring element in their videos that has left fans curious is the presence of beautiful women. Who were these mysterious ladies that graced ZZ Top’s music videos? Let’s delve into the world of ZZ Top and uncover the identities of these captivating women.

The Women of ZZ Top Videos

Throughout their career, ZZ Top has released numerous music videos featuring stunning women. These videos, such as “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” became instant classics and helped solidify the band’s image. The women in these videos were often portrayed as confident, empowered, and alluring, perfectly complementing ZZ Top’s rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who were the women in ZZ Top’s “Legs” video?

A: The women in the “Legs” video were Jeana Tomasino, Danièle Arnaud, and Kymberly Herrin. They were known as the “Legs Girls” and became synonymous with the song.

Q: Were the women in ZZ Top’s videos professional models?

A: Yes, many of the women featured in ZZ Top’s videos were professional models. They were chosen for their beauty, charisma, and ability to bring the band’s vision to life.

Q: Did the women in ZZ Top’s videos have successful careers outside of the band?

A: Absolutely! Many of the women in ZZ Top’s videos went on to have successful careers in modeling, acting, and other entertainment industries. Their appearances in the band’s videos helped launch their careers and gain recognition.

Conclusion

The women in ZZ Top’s videos played an integral role in shaping the band’s image and enhancing their music. From the “Legs Girls” to the captivating women in “Gimme All Your Lovin'” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” these videos showcased the band’s ability to combine rock ‘n’ roll with visual appeal. While the identities of these women may have remained a mystery to some, their impact on ZZ Top’s music videos will forever be remembered.