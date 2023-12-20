Who Were the Pioneering Musical Guests on SNL?

Saturday Night Live (SNL), the iconic late-night sketch comedy show, has been a platform for showcasing talented musicians since its inception in 1975. Over the years, SNL has hosted a plethora of musical guests, ranging from legendary rock bands to up-and-coming artists. But who were the trailblazers that graced the SNL stage as the very first musical guests? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore the origins of this beloved tradition.

The inaugural episode of SNL aired on October 11, 1975, and featured two musical acts: Billy Preston and Janis Ian. Billy Preston, a renowned keyboardist and singer, kicked off the musical legacy of SNL with his energetic performance of “Nothing from Nothing.” Janis Ian, a folk singer-songwriter, followed with her heartfelt rendition of “At Seventeen.” These two talented artists set the stage for the countless musical performances that would follow in the years to come.

FAQ:

Q: What is SNL?

A: SNL, short for Saturday Night Live, is a long-running American late-night sketch comedy show that first aired in 1975. It has become a cultural institution and has launched the careers of numerous comedians and musicians.

Q: Who were the first musical guests on SNL?

A: The first musical guests on SNL were Billy Preston and Janis Ian. They performed on the inaugural episode, which aired on October 11, 1975.

Q: What songs did the first musical guests perform?

A: Billy Preston performed “Nothing from Nothing,” while Janis Ian performed “At Seventeen.”

As SNL continues to entertain audiences with its unique blend of comedy and music, it’s important to remember the pioneers who paved the way for this cherished tradition. Billy Preston and Janis Ian will forever hold the distinction of being the first musical guests on SNL, leaving an indelible mark on the show’s rich history. Their performances set the bar high for the incredible musical acts that would follow, making SNL a must-watch for music lovers around the world.