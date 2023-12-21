Who were the 400 in New York?

New York City has always been known for its elite social circles, but one group that stood out in the late 19th and early 20th centuries was known as “the 400.” This exclusive society was made up of the wealthiest and most influential individuals in the city, and their gatherings were the epitome of high society.

The term “the 400” was coined Ward McAllister, a prominent socialite and arbiter of New York’s social scene at the time. He believed that there were only 400 individuals who truly mattered in New York society, and he meticulously curated this exclusive list. These individuals were the cream of the crop, representing old money, high social status, and impeccable taste.

The 400 were known for their extravagant parties and lavish lifestyles. They would host grand balls and soirées in their opulent mansions, where the crème de la crème of New York society would gather to see and be seen. These events were highly sought after, and receiving an invitation was considered a mark of social success.

FAQ:

Q: How did one become a part of the 400?

A: Membership in the 400 was primarily based on wealth, social standing, and family background. It was an exclusive club that was difficult to enter unless you were born into the right circles or married into them.

Q: Did the 400 have any influence beyond their social status?

A: Absolutely. The 400 were not just a social elite; they also held significant power and influence in various industries, including finance, politics, and the arts. Their connections and resources allowed them to shape the direction of New York City and influence its cultural landscape.

Q: Is there a modern-day equivalent of the 400?

A: While the concept of the 400 may not exist in the same form today, there are still exclusive social circles and elite groups in New York City. However, the criteria for inclusion have evolved, and wealth alone may not guarantee entry. Today, factors such as professional success, philanthropy, and cultural influence play a significant role in determining one’s status among the elite.

In conclusion, the 400 in New York were a select group of individuals who represented the pinnacle of wealth, social status, and influence in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Their extravagant parties and opulent lifestyles were the envy of many, and their influence extended far beyond the realm of high society. While the concept of the 400 may have changed over time, their legacy as the epitome of New York’s elite social circles remains.