The Rise and Fall of Celebrity Icons

Who? Weekly, hosted Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, focuses on uncovering the identities of “Whos and Thems” in the pop culture landscape. The hosts fearlessly delve into the question we all ask ourselves: “Who?” Tune in to discover the backgrounds of celebrities you never knew existed. Celebrity Book Club Podcast With Steven & Lily takes a different approach reviewing celebrity memoirs for cultural insights and juicy gossip. Comedians Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta sift through the pages to bring you the most entertaining tidbits.

For those interested in historical mysteries, The Secret History of The Estonia explores the tragic 1994 sinking of the passenger ship Estonia. Host Stephen Davis examines conspiracy theories that suggest Russian involvement, providing a captivating and thought-provoking narrative.

If you prefer a more lighthearted podcast, Pop Pantheon hosted DJ Louie XIV and various guests takes a deep dive into the careers of pop stars. They analyze their discography and rank them in the official Pop Pantheon. In their episode on Katy Perry, guest Daniel D’Addario, chief television critic at Variety, adds insightful perspectives.

To keep up with the ever-growing number of “celebrities,” these podcasts provide an entertaining and informative way to stay connected. Whether you’re intrigued the lives of unknown stars, curious about celebrity memoirs, fascinated historical events, or a pop music aficionado, these podcasts have you covered. Stay tuned and explore the captivating world of “celebrities” through the power of audio storytelling.