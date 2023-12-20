Who was with Kate McKinnon on SNL last night?

Who Joined Kate McKinnon on SNL Last Night?

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), the talented comedian Kate McKinnon was joined a star-studded lineup of guest performers. McKinnon, known for her impeccable impressions and hilarious characters, delivered yet another memorable show that left audiences in stitches.

Guest Performers:

One of the highlights of the evening was the appearance of actor and comedian John Mulaney. Mulaney, a former writer for SNL, returned to the show as a host and brought his signature wit and charm to the stage. His comedic timing and unique style perfectly complemented McKinnon’s comedic genius, resulting in a series of side-splitting sketches.

Another notable guest was musical artist St. Vincent, who graced the SNL stage with her mesmerizing vocals and electrifying performance. St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, showcased her versatility as an artist, delivering a captivating musical experience that added an extra layer of entertainment to the show.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kate McKinnon?

A: Kate McKinnon is a renowned comedian and actress best known for her work on Saturday Night Live. She has received critical acclaim for her impressions of various public figures, including Hillary Clinton and Justin Bieber.

Q: Who is John Mulaney?

A: John Mulaney is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He gained popularity through his work as a writer on SNL and has since become a successful comedian with several comedy specials and a hit Netflix show to his name.

Q: Who is St. Vincent?

A: St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark, is a talented musician and singer-songwriter. She is known for her unique blend of rock, pop, and electronic music, as well as her captivating live performances.

In conclusion, the latest episode of SNL featuring Kate McKinnon was a comedic extravaganza, with guest performers John Mulaney and St. Vincent adding their own flair to the show. The combination of McKinnon’s comedic prowess and the talent of her guests made for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.