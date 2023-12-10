Who was with Bex at end of Ted Lasso?

Who Was Bex’s Side at the End of Ted Lasso?

In the heartwarming season finale of the hit TV show “Ted Lasso,” fans were left with a burning question: who was the mysterious person standing next to Bex, the ex-wife of AFC Richmond’s owner, at the end of the episode? As the credits rolled, viewers were left speculating about the identity of this new character and what their presence could mean for the future of the show.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Bex?

A: Bex is the ex-wife of AFC Richmond’s owner, Rupert Mannion. She is portrayed as a complex character who struggles with her own personal demons throughout the series.

Q: What happened in the season finale of Ted Lasso?

A: In the season finale, titled “The Hope That Kills You,” AFC Richmond faces a crucial match against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Bex attends the game and is seen interacting with various characters, including Ted Lasso himself. At the end of the episode, a mysterious person is shown standing next to Bex, leaving fans curious about their identity.

Q: Who was the person standing next to Bex?

A: The person standing next to Bex at the end of the episode is revealed to be her new partner, Jamie Tartt. Jamie, a former player for AFC Richmond, has undergone significant character development throughout the series and has reconciled with Bex after their tumultuous relationship.

As the season finale unfolded, it became clear that Bex and Jamie had rekindled their romance. Their presence together at the end of the episode suggests that they have overcome their past issues and are now committed to building a future together.

This unexpected twist has left fans with mixed emotions. While some are thrilled to see Bex and Jamie find happiness, others are concerned about the potential impact on the dynamics of the team and the future of AFC Richmond.

Only time will tell how this new development will play out in the upcoming seasons of “Ted Lasso.” As fans eagerly await the next installment, one thing is for certain: the show continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and memorable characters.