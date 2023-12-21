Who was Valerie Bertinelli most recently married to?

Valerie Bertinelli: The Latest on Her Marital Journey

In the realm of Hollywood relationships, Valerie Bertinelli has been a prominent figure for decades. The American actress, known for her roles in hit TV shows like “One Day at a Time” and “Hot in Cleveland,” has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to love. Recently, the spotlight has been on her most recent marriage, and fans are eager to know who the lucky man is.

Who is Valerie Bertinelli most recently married to?

Valerie Bertinelli most recently tied the knot with Tom Vitale. The couple exchanged vows on January 1, 2011, in an intimate ceremony held in Malibu, California. Tom Vitale, a financial planner, has been a supportive partner to Valerie, and their relationship has been going strong for over a decade.

FAQ:

Q: How many times has Valerie Bertinelli been married?

A: Valerie Bertinelli has been married twice. Her first marriage was to rock musician Eddie Van Halen, which lasted from 1981 to 2007. Her second and current marriage is to Tom Vitale.

Q: Who is Eddie Van Halen?

A: Eddie Van Halen was a renowned guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists in the history of rock music. Eddie Van Halen sadly passed away on October 6, 2020.

Q: How did Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale meet?

A: Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale met in 2004 through mutual friends. They instantly connected and began dating shortly after. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their eventual marriage in 2011.

Q: Are Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale still together?

A: Yes, Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale are still happily married. They continue to support each other in their personal and professional endeavors.

Valerie Bertinelli’s journey through love has been a rollercoaster ride, but her marriage to Tom Vitale has brought stability and happiness into her life. As fans, we can only hope that their love story continues to flourish, and they find everlasting joy in each other’s company.