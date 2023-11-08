Who was Tom Brady’s 1st wife?

In the world of sports, Tom Brady is a name that needs no introduction. The legendary quarterback has achieved unparalleled success throughout his career, leading the New England Patriots to numerous Super Bowl victories and earning himself a spot among the greatest players in NFL history. However, while his professional achievements are widely known, many fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his first marriage. So, who was Tom Brady’s first wife?

The answer is Bridget Moynahan. Bridget Moynahan is an accomplished actress, known for her roles in films such as “Coyote Ugly” and “I, Robot.” She and Tom Brady began dating in 2004 and were in a committed relationship for several years. However, their relationship came to an end in late 2006, shortly after Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with Brady’s child.

FAQ:

Q: When did Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan get married?

A: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan were never married. They were in a long-term relationship but ultimately separated before tying the knot.

Q: Do Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have any children together?

A: Yes, they have one child together. Their son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born in August 2007.

Q: Who is Tom Brady married to now?

A: Tom Brady is currently married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. They tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together.

While Tom Brady’s first marriage may not have come to fruition, his relationship with Bridget Moynahan remains a significant part of his personal history. Despite their separation, both Brady and Moynahan have maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son.

As Tom Brady continues to dominate the football field, fans will undoubtedly remain curious about his personal life. However, it is important to remember that athletes, like anyone else, deserve their privacy and the opportunity to focus on their careers and personal growth.