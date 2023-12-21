Who Was the Youngest Cast Member on Friends?

In the world of television sitcoms, Friends remains an iconic show that continues to captivate audiences even years after its final episode aired. The beloved series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, introduced us to a group of six friends navigating life and love in New York City. While the cast members became household names, one question that often arises is: who was the youngest cast member on Friends?

The answer to this question is none other than Matthew Perry, who portrayed the sarcastic and lovable Chandler Bing. Born on August 19, 1969, Perry was the youngest among the main cast members during the show’s entire run. He was 24 years old when Friends first premiered, and he celebrated his 35th birthday during the final season.

Perry’s portrayal of Chandler earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. His impeccable comedic timing and delivery of witty one-liners made Chandler one of the most memorable characters on the show. Despite being the youngest cast member, Perry held his own alongside his more experienced co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

FAQ:

Q: Who were the other main cast members of Friends?

A: The other main cast members of Friends were Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

Q: How old were the other cast members during the show?

A: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow were all born in 1969, making them the same age as Matthew Perry. Matt LeBlanc was born in 1967, making him slightly older, while David Schwimmer was born in 1966, making him the oldest among the main cast members.

Q: Did Matthew Perry have any prior acting experience?

A: Yes, Matthew Perry had appeared in various television shows and films before landing the role of Chandler Bing on Friends. He had notable roles in shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and films like Fools Rush In.

Q: What has Matthew Perry been doing since Friends ended?

A: After Friends, Matthew Perry continued to act in both television and film. He also ventured into theater, starring in various productions. Additionally, he has been involved in writing and producing projects.