Who was the wife that declared Thanksgiving an annual holiday?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families together to express gratitude and enjoy a bountiful feast. But have you ever wondered who was responsible for declaring Thanksgiving an annual holiday? The answer lies with a remarkable woman named Sarah Josepha Hale.

Sarah Josepha Hale, born in 1788, was an influential writer and editor who played a significant role in shaping American culture. She is best known for her campaign to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday. Hale believed that a national day of thanks would foster unity and strengthen the bonds of the young nation.

Hale’s efforts spanned several decades, as she tirelessly wrote letters to politicians and presidents advocating for the establishment of Thanksgiving as an annual holiday. Her most notable correspondence was with President Abraham Lincoln, whom she believed could help make her dream a reality.

Finally, in 1863, President Lincoln heeded Hale’s call and issued a proclamation declaring Thanksgiving a national holiday. This historic proclamation not only recognized the importance of gratitude but also aimed to bring solace and unity during the tumultuous times of the Civil War.

FAQ:

Q: What is a proclamation?

A: A proclamation is an official public announcement made a person in authority, such as a president or a monarch.

Q: Why did Sarah Josepha Hale want Thanksgiving to be a national holiday?

A: Hale believed that a national day of thanks would promote unity and strengthen the bonds of the young nation.

Q: How long did it take for Thanksgiving to become a national holiday?

A: Sarah Josepha Hale campaigned for several decades before President Abraham Lincoln finally declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

Q: Why did President Lincoln issue the proclamation during the Civil War?

A: President Lincoln hoped that establishing Thanksgiving as a national holiday would bring solace and unity to a divided nation during the challenging times of the Civil War.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Sarah Josepha Hale, Thanksgiving has become an integral part of American culture. As we gather around the table each year, let us remember the woman who fought for this cherished holiday and reflect on the importance of gratitude and unity in our lives.