Who was the original Hondo on SWAT?

Who Played the Original Hondo on SWAT?

In the hit television series SWAT, the character of Hondo is a central figure, known for his leadership skills and dedication to justice. But who was the original actor to bring this iconic character to life? Let’s delve into the history of SWAT and discover the man behind the original Hondo.

The Original Hondo

The original Hondo on SWAT was portrayed actor Steve Forrest. Born William Forrest Andrews in 1925, Forrest had a long and successful career in both film and television. He appeared in numerous movies, including “The Longest Day” and “North Dallas Forty,” but it was his role as Hondo Harrelson in the 1975 television series SWAT that truly made him a household name.

SWAT: A Brief Overview

SWAT, which stands for Special Weapons and Tactics, is a popular American crime drama television series that first aired in 1975. The show follows the adventures of the Special Weapons and Tactics team of the Los Angeles Police Department as they combat crime and protect the city. The character of Hondo Harrelson serves as the team’s leader, guiding his fellow officers through dangerous situations with his expertise and bravery.

FAQ

Q: How long did Steve Forrest play Hondo on SWAT?

A: Steve Forrest played Hondo Harrelson for the entire duration of the original series, which ran from 1975 to 1976.

Q: Did Steve Forrest reprise his role as Hondo in later adaptations of SWAT?

A: No, Steve Forrest did not appear in any subsequent adaptations or spin-offs of SWAT. However, his portrayal of Hondo remains iconic and beloved fans of the original series.

Q: Who plays Hondo in the current SWAT series?

A: In the current SWAT series, which premiered in 2017, the character of Hondo is portrayed actor Shemar Moore.

In conclusion, Steve Forrest was the original actor to bring the character of Hondo Harrelson to life in the 1975 television series SWAT. His portrayal of Hondo left a lasting impact on audiences and helped establish the character as a beloved figure in the world of crime dramas. While the role has since been taken over other actors in subsequent adaptations, Forrest’s contribution to the character’s legacy cannot be understated.