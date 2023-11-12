Who Was The Most Followed Person On Instagram?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become a powerhouse platform for sharing photos, videos, and connecting with others. With over a billion monthly active users, it’s no wonder that the most followed accounts on Instagram have gained immense popularity and influence. But who was the most followed person on Instagram? Let’s find out.

For a long time, the title of the most followed person on Instagram belonged to Selena Gomez. The American singer, actress, and producer amassed a staggering 180 million followers on the platform. Her engaging posts, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and personal updates resonated with fans worldwide. However, as of October 2021, Selena Gomez has been surpassed another prominent figure.

The current titleholder for the most followed person on Instagram is Portuguese professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. With a massive following of over 340 million, Ronaldo has captured the attention of fans globally. Known for his incredible skills on the field, Ronaldo’s Instagram account offers a glimpse into his personal life, training routines, and endorsements. His engaging content and charismatic personality have undoubtedly contributed to his immense popularity on the platform.

FAQ:

Q: What does “most followed” mean?

A: “Most followed” refers to the person with the highest number of followers on a particular social media platform, in this case, Instagram.

Q: Who was the most followed person on Instagram before Selena Gomez?

A: Before Selena Gomez, the most followed person on Instagram was American singer and actress Taylor Swift.

Q: Is Cristiano Ronaldo the most followed person on all social media platforms?

A: No, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the most followed person on all social media platforms. While he holds the title on Instagram, other platforms like Twitter and Facebook have different individuals with higher follower counts.

In conclusion, the most followed person on Instagram is currently Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 340 million followers. His captivating content and global popularity have propelled him to the top of the Instagram charts. As social media continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see who will claim the title in the future.