Who was the hero of Breaking Bad?

Who Was the True Hero of Breaking Bad?

In the world of television, few shows have captivated audiences quite like Breaking Bad. This critically acclaimed series, created Vince Gilligan, tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer. Throughout its five-season run, Breaking Bad left viewers questioning the morality of its characters and pondering who, if anyone, could be considered the hero of the show.

The Antihero: Walter White

At first glance, it may seem that Walter White, portrayed brilliantly Bryan Cranston, is the protagonist of Breaking Bad. After all, the entire series revolves around his transformation from a mild-mannered teacher to a ruthless drug lord. Walter’s intelligence, resourcefulness, and ability to outsmart his adversaries make him a compelling character. However, as the story progresses, it becomes clear that Walter’s actions are driven his ego and desire for power, rather than any noble intentions.

The True Hero: Jesse Pinkman

While Walter White may be the central character, it is Jesse Pinkman, played Aaron Paul, who emerges as the true hero of Breaking Bad. Jesse starts as Walter’s former student and partner in crime, but as the series unfolds, he becomes increasingly disillusioned with the drug trade and the destruction it causes. Jesse’s moral compass remains intact, even as he is dragged deeper into the criminal underworld. He repeatedly tries to break free from the cycle of violence and seeks redemption for his past actions.

FAQ:

Q: What is an antihero?

An antihero is a protagonist who lacks traditional heroic qualities, such as moral integrity or noble intentions. They often possess flawed or morally ambiguous characteristics, making them more complex and relatable to audiences.

Q: What is a protagonist?

A protagonist is the main character or central figure in a story. They are typically the character whose actions drive the plot forward.

Q: Why is Jesse Pinkman considered the true hero?

Jesse Pinkman’s journey in Breaking Bad is one of self-discovery and redemption. Despite being involved in the drug trade, he consistently shows remorse for his actions and tries to make amends. Jesse’s moral struggle and eventual desire to break free from the criminal world make him a sympathetic and heroic character.

In conclusion, while Walter White may be the face of Breaking Bad, it is Jesse Pinkman who ultimately emerges as the true hero. His internal battle against the darkness within himself and his unwavering desire to do what is right make him a character worth rooting for. Breaking Bad may be a story of moral decay, but it is also a story of redemption, and Jesse Pinkman embodies that journey.