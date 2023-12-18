Who was the first girl group in HYBE entertainment?

The Pioneers: Unveiling the First Girl Group in HYBE Entertainment

HYBE Entertainment, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, has been a powerhouse in the K-pop industry, representing some of the biggest names in music. While the company is renowned for its boy groups like BTS and TXT, it also boasts a remarkable lineup of talented girl groups. But who was the first girl group to make their debut under HYBE Entertainment? Let’s dive into the history and uncover the pioneers who paved the way for future female artists.

The Birth of GLAM

In 2012, HYBE Entertainment introduced their first-ever girl group, GLAM. Comprised of members Zinni, Dahee, Miso, and Trinity, GLAM made their debut with the catchy track “Party (XXO).” The group quickly gained attention for their unique concept and powerful performances.

GLAM showcased their versatility through various releases, including “I Like That” and “In Front of the Mirror.” Their music videos garnered millions of views, and their energetic stage presence captivated audiences worldwide. However, despite their initial success, GLAM faced unfortunate circumstances that led to their disbandment in 2014.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does HYBE Entertainment stand for?

A: HYBE Entertainment, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is a South Korean entertainment company that represents and manages various K-pop artists.

Q: Who were the members of GLAM?

A: GLAM consisted of Zinni, Dahee, Miso, and Trinity.

Q: What were GLAM’s most popular songs?

A: GLAM gained popularity with their debut track “Party (XXO)” and subsequent releases like “I Like That” and “In Front of the Mirror.”

Q: Why did GLAM disband?

A: GLAM faced unfortunate circumstances, including legal issues involving one of the members, which ultimately led to their disbandment in 2014.

While GLAM’s time as the first girl group under HYBE Entertainment was relatively short-lived, their impact on the K-pop industry remains significant. Their talent and contributions paved the way for future girl groups to thrive under the HYBE Entertainment umbrella. As the company continues to evolve and expand, fans eagerly anticipate the next generation of talented female artists who will carry on GLAM’s legacy.