Who was the first actress to earn $20 million or more for one movie?

Breaking Records: The Trailblazing Actress Who Earned $20 Million for a Single Film

In the realm of Hollywood, where pay gaps and gender disparities have long been a topic of discussion, one actress shattered the glass ceiling and set a new benchmark for female performers. Demanding a salary of $20 million or more for a single movie, this trailblazer paved the way for future generations of actresses to demand equal pay and recognition for their talent and hard work.

The first actress to achieve this remarkable feat was none other than Julia Roberts. Renowned for her captivating performances and undeniable star power, Roberts became a household name in the 1990s with iconic roles in films such as “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brockovich.” Her ability to draw audiences to theaters and deliver exceptional performances made her an invaluable asset to the film industry.

Roberts’ groundbreaking achievement came in 2000 when she starred in the film “Erin Brockovich.” Directed Steven Soderbergh, the movie was based on the true story of a legal clerk who fought against a major corporation. Roberts’ portrayal of the determined and tenacious Brockovich earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actress. It also solidified her status as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

FAQ:

Q: What does “bankable star” mean?

A: A bankable star refers to an actor or actress who has proven their ability to attract audiences and generate significant revenue for film studios. They are considered a safe investment due to their popularity and box office success.

Q: How did Julia Roberts’ achievement impact the film industry?

A: Julia Roberts’ achievement of earning $20 million or more for a single film paved the way for other actresses to demand equal pay. It shed light on the gender pay gap in Hollywood and sparked conversations about the value of female talent in the industry.

Q: Has the gender pay gap in Hollywood improved since Julia Roberts’ milestone?

A: While progress has been made, the gender pay gap in Hollywood still persists. Many actresses continue to advocate for equal pay and representation, highlighting the need for further change in the industry.

Julia Roberts’ groundbreaking achievement as the first actress to earn $20 million or more for a single film marked a significant milestone in the fight for gender equality in Hollywood. Her talent, determination, and unwavering demand for fair compensation have left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring future generations of actresses to strive for equal recognition and remuneration.