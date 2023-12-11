Who was the best hitman of Pablo Escobar?

Who Was the Most Notorious Hitman in Pablo Escobar’s Empire?

In the dark and treacherous world of drug cartels, violence and bloodshed are often the currency of power. And few individuals embodied this ruthless reality more than the infamous Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. At the height of his empire, Escobar employed a network of hitmen to carry out his orders, but one name stands out among the rest – Jhon Jairo Velázquez Vásquez, better known as “Popeye.”

The Rise of Popeye

Popeye, a former member of the Medellín Cartel, quickly rose through the ranks to become one of Escobar’s most trusted assassins. Known for his cold-blooded efficiency and unwavering loyalty, Popeye was responsible for carrying out numerous high-profile hits during the cartel’s reign of terror in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Infamous Killings

Popeye’s list of victims reads like a macabre roll call of the cartel’s enemies. From rival drug traffickers to politicians and law enforcement officials, no one was safe from his deadly skills. His most notorious acts include the assassination of Colombian presidential candidate Luis Carlos Galán in 1989 and the bombing of Avianca Flight 203 in 1989, which claimed the lives of all 107 people on board.

The Aftermath

Following Escobar’s death in 1993, Popeye spent over two decades behind bars for his crimes. Upon his release in 2014, he became a controversial figure, attracting both admirers and critics. Some saw him as a reformed man seeking redemption, while others viewed him as an unrepentant killer profiting from his criminal past.

FAQ

Q: What is a hitman?

A: A hitman, also known as a contract killer or assassin, is an individual who is hired to murder someone for financial or personal gain.

Q: What is a drug cartel?

A: A drug cartel is a criminal organization that controls the production, distribution, and sale of illegal drugs. These organizations often engage in violent activities to protect their interests and maintain control over their territories.

Q: How did Pablo Escobar die?

A: Pablo Escobar was killed on December 2, 1993, during a shootout with Colombian authorities in Medellín. He was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

In the annals of organized crime, Popeye’s name will forever be associated with the reign of terror orchestrated Pablo Escobar. Whether he was the “best” hitman is a subjective question, but there is no denying the impact he had on the criminal underworld during his time as Escobar’s right-hand man. The legacy of violence and fear left behind Popeye and his fellow assassins serves as a chilling reminder of the dark side of humanity.