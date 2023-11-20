Who was Taylor Swift’s first lover?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that has intrigued fans for years is: Who was Taylor Swift’s first lover? The pop sensation, known for her heartfelt lyrics and catchy tunes, has had a string of high-profile relationships throughout her career. But who was the lucky person to capture her heart first?

The Mystery Unveiled

Taylor Swift’s first known lover was Joe Jonas, a member of the popular boy band, the Jonas Brothers. The pair dated back in 2008 when they were both rising stars in the music industry. Their relationship, however, was short-lived and ended on less than amicable terms. Swift even famously called out Jonas during a television interview, revealing that he had broken up with her over a 27-second phone call.

In Conclusion

While Taylor Swift’s love life has been the subject of much speculation and media attention, her first known lover was Joe Jonas. Their relationship, which began in 2008, ended on a sour note when Jonas broke up with Swift over a brief phone call. As Swift’s career continued to soar, she went on to have several other high-profile relationships, captivating fans with her heartfelt songs inspired her personal experiences.