Who was supposed to play Joey on Friends?

Who Almost Played Joey on Friends?

In the world of television, casting decisions can make or break a show. One such decision that had the potential to change the course of television history was the casting of the lovable character Joey Tribbiani on the hit sitcom Friends. While Matt LeBlanc ultimately won the role and brought Joey to life with his comedic timing and charm, several other actors were considered for the part. Let’s take a closer look at who was almost cast as Joey and how the role eventually landed in LeBlanc’s capable hands.

The Almost-But-Not-Quite Candidates

Before Matt LeBlanc secured the role of Joey Tribbiani, several other actors were in the running. One notable contender was Hank Azaria, who is best known for his voice work on The Simpsons. Azaria auditioned for the role and even made it to the final rounds of casting. However, the producers ultimately felt that LeBlanc’s natural charisma and comedic abilities were a better fit for the character.

Another actor who came close to playing Joey was Louis Mandylor. Mandylor, who had previously appeared in films such as My Big Fat Greek Wedding, impressed the casting directors with his audition. However, in the end, the role went to LeBlanc, and Mandylor went on to find success in other projects.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why was Matt LeBlanc chosen for the role of Joey?

A: The producers believed that LeBlanc’s charisma and comedic abilities were a perfect match for the character of Joey Tribbiani.

Q: Who else auditioned for the role of Joey?

A: Hank Azaria and Louis Mandylor were among the actors who auditioned for the role but were ultimately not chosen.

Q: Did any of the other actors who auditioned for Joey find success?

A: Yes, both Hank Azaria and Louis Mandylor went on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry.

In the end, it was Matt LeBlanc’s portrayal of Joey Tribbiani that captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. While other actors may have brought their own unique qualities to the role, it is difficult to imagine anyone else embodying the lovable, dim-witted yet endearing character quite like LeBlanc did. Friends fans can be grateful that the casting directors made the right choice, as LeBlanc’s performance undoubtedly contributed to the show’s immense success.