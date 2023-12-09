Who was Steve Howey wife?

Steve Howey’s Wife: A Closer Look at the Personal Life of the Shameless Star

Steve Howey, best known for his role as Kevin Ball in the hit TV series Shameless, has captivated audiences with his talent and charm. While fans are well-acquainted with his on-screen persona, many are curious about the woman who captured his heart in real life. In this article, we delve into the personal life of Steve Howey and shed light on his wife and their relationship.

Who is Steve Howey’s wife?

Steve Howey is married to Sarah Shahi, an accomplished actress and former NFL cheerleader. Born Aahoo Jahansouz Shahi, she is of Iranian and Spanish descent. Shahi has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with notable roles in shows like The L Word, Person of Interest, and Fairly Legal. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2009, and have since built a strong and loving partnership.

Their Love Story

Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi first met on the set of the television show Reba, where they both had recurring roles. The chemistry between them was undeniable, and they soon began dating. After a few years of courtship, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended close friends and family.

Frequently Asked Questions

In conclusion, Steve Howey’s wife, Sarah Shahi, is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Their love story is a testament to their strong bond and commitment to each other. As fans continue to admire Steve Howey’s work on screen, they can also appreciate the love and support he receives from his wife, Sarah Shahi.