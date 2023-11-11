Who was Sonny Bono’s second wife?

In the world of music and entertainment, Sonny Bono was a prominent figure. As one half of the iconic duo Sonny & Cher, he captivated audiences with their catchy tunes and charismatic performances. However, beyond his musical career, Bono’s personal life also garnered significant attention. One aspect that often piques curiosity is his second wife. Let’s delve into the life of Sonny Bono and discover who his second wife was.

Sonny Bono’s second wife was Mary Bono, formerly known as Mary Whitaker. Born on October 24, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, Mary Bono is an American politician and businesswoman. She entered the public eye after marrying Sonny Bono in 1986, following his divorce from Cher in 1975.

Mary Bono’s political career began after Sonny Bono’s tragic death in 1998. She succeeded him in the United States House of Representatives, representing California’s 44th congressional district. Mary Bono served as a congresswoman from 1998 to 2013, actively participating in various committees and advocating for issues such as intellectual property rights and healthcare.

FAQ:

Q: When did Sonny Bono marry Mary Bono?

A: Sonny Bono married Mary Bono in 1986.

Q: How long were Sonny and Mary Bono married?

A: Sonny and Mary Bono were married for 12 years until Sonny’s untimely death in 1998.

Q: What was Mary Bono’s political career?

A: Mary Bono served as a congresswoman in the United States House of Representatives from 1998 to 2013.

Q: What were some of Mary Bono’s advocacies?

A: Mary Bono actively advocated for issues such as intellectual property rights and healthcare during her time in Congress.

In conclusion, Sonny Bono’s second wife was Mary Bono, a politician and businesswoman who succeeded him in the United States House of Representatives. Their marriage lasted for 12 years until Sonny’s unfortunate passing. Mary Bono’s political career allowed her to make a significant impact on various issues, leaving a lasting legacy beyond her marriage to the legendary musician.