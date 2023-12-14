Who was snubbed in 2023 Golden Globe nominations?

2023 Golden Globe Nominations: Who Got Snubbed?

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations were recently announced, and as always, there were some surprises and disappointments. While many deserving actors, directors, and films received recognition, there were a few notable omissions that left fans and critics scratching their heads. Let’s take a closer look at who was snubbed in this year’s nominations.

1. Emily Blunt for “A Quiet Place Part II”

One of the most shocking snubs was Emily Blunt’s exclusion from the Best Actress category for her outstanding performance in “A Quiet Place Part II.” Blunt’s portrayal of a mother fighting to protect her family in a post-apocalyptic world was widely praised both audiences and critics. Many expected her to secure a nomination, but unfortunately, she was overlooked.

2. “Belfast” for Best Picture

“Belfast,” directed Kenneth Branagh, has been receiving rave reviews and generating significant buzz since its release. The film, which tells the story of a young boy growing up in 1960s Belfast, was expected to be a strong contender for Best Picture. However, it was surprisingly absent from the nominations list, leaving many questioning the decision.

3. “The Power of the Dog” for Best Director

Despite being hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” and its director, Jane Campion, were overlooked in the Best Director category. Campion’s masterful storytelling and direction were widely praised, making this snub all the more perplexing.

FAQs

Q: What does “snubbed” mean?

A: In the context of awards nominations, being “snubbed” refers to being overlooked or excluded from receiving a nomination despite being deserving of recognition.

Q: Are the Golden Globe nominations a reliable indicator of a film’s quality?

A: While the Golden Globe nominations are highly regarded in the entertainment industry, they are not always a definitive measure of a film’s quality. The nominations are determined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which consists of a relatively small group of international journalists. Different award shows and critics’ circles may have different opinions and preferences.

Q: Can snubs impact an actor or film’s chances at other awards?

A: Yes, snubs can sometimes impact an actor or film’s chances at other awards. However, it’s important to remember that each award show has its own voting body and criteria. A snub at one awards ceremony does not necessarily mean the same outcome will occur at others.

While the 2023 Golden Globe nominations celebrated many deserving talents and films, there were undoubtedly some surprising snubs. As the awards season continues, it will be interesting to see if these overlooked individuals and works receive recognition elsewhere.