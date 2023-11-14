Who Was Selena Gomez Dating In 2015?

In 2015, the world was captivated the personal life of pop sensation Selena Gomez. Known for her chart-topping hits and starring roles in movies and TV shows, Gomez’s romantic relationships often made headlines. So, who was Selena Gomez dating in 2015? Let’s take a closer look at her love life during that year.

One of the most notable relationships Gomez had in 2015 was with fellow musician Zedd. The two collaborated on the hit song “I Want You to Know” and sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at various events. Although they never confirmed their relationship, their chemistry was undeniable, and fans were eager to see them together.

However, Gomez’s relationship with Zedd was short-lived, and mid-2015, rumors began to circulate that she had rekindled her romance with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The couple had a tumultuous history, with breakups and makeups making headlines for years. Despite their rocky past, Gomez and Bieber were seen together multiple times in 2015, leading many to believe they were giving their relationship another shot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Who is Selena Gomez?

A: Selena Gomez is a popular American singer, actress, and producer. She gained fame through her role in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place” and has since become a successful pop artist.

Q: Who is Zedd?

A: Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, is a Russian-German musician, DJ, and record producer. He is known for his electronic dance music and has collaborated with various artists throughout his career.

Q: Who is Justin Bieber?

A: Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained fame at a young age through his YouTube videos and has since become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

In conclusion, in 2015, Selena Gomez’s love life was a topic of great interest to her fans and the media. While she was rumored to be dating Zedd, her relationship with Justin Bieber continued to make headlines. Ultimately, Gomez’s romantic life remained a source of fascination for many, as fans eagerly followed her journey in the world of love and relationships.