Who was Roman Reigns favorite wrestler?

Roman Reigns Reveals His Favorite Wrestler: A Surprising Choice

In a recent interview, WWE superstar Roman Reigns shocked fans revealing his all-time favorite wrestler. Known for his dominant presence in the ring and his fierce rivalries, Reigns’ choice may come as a surprise to many. Let’s delve into this unexpected revelation and explore the reasons behind his selection.

During the interview, Reigns disclosed that his favorite wrestler growing up was none other than the legendary Bret “The Hitman” Hart. This revelation left fans and wrestling enthusiasts intrigued, as Reigns’ own wrestling style and persona differ greatly from that of the Canadian icon.

Reigns explained that he was drawn to Hart’s technical prowess and his ability to tell a story in the ring. He admired Hart’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering high-quality matches. The former WWE Universal Champion also mentioned that Hart’s charisma and connection with the audience were qualities he aspired to emulate throughout his own career.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Roman Reigns?

A: Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, is a professional wrestler signed to WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and one of the company’s top stars.

Q: Who is Bret “The Hitman” Hart?

A: Bret Hart is a retired Canadian professional wrestler who achieved great success in the 1990s. He is known for his technical wrestling ability and his tenure with WWE, where he held multiple championships.

Q: How does Roman Reigns’ wrestling style differ from Bret Hart’s?

A: Roman Reigns is known for his hard-hitting, power-based style, while Bret Hart was renowned for his technical skills and submission holds. Their in-ring personas and character portrayals also differ significantly.

While Roman Reigns’ favorite wrestler may not align with what many fans expected, his admiration for Bret Hart sheds light on the diverse influences that shape a wrestler’s career. Reigns’ revelation serves as a reminder that even the most dominant and imposing figures in the wrestling world can find inspiration in unexpected places.

As Reigns continues to make his mark in WWE and solidify his legacy, it will be fascinating to see how the influence of Bret Hart manifests in his future matches and character development. The wrestling world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Reigns’ career, as he continues to captivate audiences with his own unique style and persona.