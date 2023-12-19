Who was QB for undefeated Dolphins?

Who Led the Undefeated Dolphins? A Look Back at the Legendary Quarterback

In the annals of NFL history, few teams have achieved the remarkable feat of an undefeated season. One such team is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went on to win Super Bowl VII and etch their names in football folklore. But who was the quarterback behind this historic achievement? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore the man who led the charge for the undefeated Dolphins.

The Legendary Signal Caller: Bob Griese

The quarterback responsible for orchestrating the Dolphins’ perfect season was none other than Bob Griese. Born on February 3, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana, Griese was a standout player at Purdue University before being drafted the Miami Dolphins in 1967. Griese’s exceptional leadership, poise, and football IQ made him the perfect fit for head coach Don Shula’s offensive system.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “quarterback” mean?

A: In American football, the quarterback is a key player who leads the offense. They are responsible for calling plays, receiving the snap from the center, and either passing the ball to a receiver or handing it off to a running back.

Q: What does “undefeated season” refer to?

A: An undefeated season occurs when a team wins all of its regular-season games without a single loss. It is an incredibly rare accomplishment in professional football.

Q: How many games did the Dolphins win during their undefeated season?

A: The Miami Dolphins won all 14 of their regular-season games in 1972, making them the only team in NFL history to achieve a perfect season.

Q: Did Griese play in the Super Bowl?

A: Yes, Griese played a crucial role in leading the Dolphins to victory in Super Bowl VII. Although he suffered an injury earlier in the season, Griese returned to the field for the playoffs and helped secure the Dolphins’ historic win against the Washington Redskins.

Q: What is the legacy of the undefeated Dolphins?

A: The 1972 Miami Dolphins’ undefeated season remains a remarkable achievement that has yet to be replicated. It solidified the team’s place in NFL history and established Bob Griese as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era.

In conclusion, Bob Griese’s exceptional skills and leadership were instrumental in the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated season. His ability to command the offense and make crucial plays when it mattered most propelled the team to greatness. Griese’s legacy as the quarterback of the undefeated Dolphins will forever be remembered as a testament to his talent and the team’s collective determination.