Who was originally supposed to sing My Heart Will Go On?

In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that the iconic ballad “My Heart Will Go On,” which became the theme song for the blockbuster film Titanic, was not originally intended for the legendary Celine Dion. The song, which went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song and became one of the best-selling singles of all time, almost had a different voice behind it.

According to recent reports, the songwriters James Horner and Will Jennings initially approached another prominent artist to record the track. It was none other than the talented R&B singer, Celine Dion’s fellow Canadian, Shania Twain. However, due to various circumstances, Twain was unable to take on the opportunity, leading to a change in plans.

The decision to approach Celine Dion turned out to be a stroke of luck for the Titanic soundtrack. Dion’s powerful and emotive vocals perfectly captured the essence of the film’s tragic love story, propelling the song to immense popularity. Her rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” became synonymous with the film itself, and it remains one of her most iconic performances to date.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Shania Twain unable to record the song?

A: The exact reasons behind Shania Twain’s inability to record “My Heart Will Go On” have not been disclosed. It is believed that scheduling conflicts or personal commitments may have played a role in her decision.

Q: How did Celine Dion’s version become so popular?

A: Celine Dion’s powerful vocals and emotional delivery resonated with audiences worldwide. The song’s association with the blockbuster film Titanic, which became a cultural phenomenon, further contributed to its popularity.

Q: Did Shania Twain ever record a version of the song?

A: No, Shania Twain never recorded her own version of “My Heart Will Go On.” The song remained exclusively associated with Celine Dion and her rendition became the definitive version.

In conclusion, while it may come as a surprise to many, Shania Twain was originally intended to sing “My Heart Will Go On.” However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Celine Dion stepped in and delivered a performance that would go down in history. The song’s success owes much to Dion’s incredible talent and the emotional connection it formed with audiences worldwide.