Who was number 2 at Clemson?

In the world of college football, Clemson University has become a powerhouse in recent years. Led their star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson Tigers have dominated the sport, winning multiple national championships. But while Lawrence was undoubtedly the face of the team, who was number 2 at Clemson?

Defining the terms:

– Clemson University: A public research university located in Clemson, South Carolina, known for its strong athletic programs, particularly football.

– College football: A popular American sport played teams representing universities and colleges.

The Answer:

The number 2 at Clemson was none other than Travis Etienne. Etienne, a running back, played a crucial role in the Tigers’ success during his time at the university. Known for his speed and agility, he was a key contributor to the team’s offense, often making explosive plays and scoring touchdowns.

During his four-year career at Clemson, Etienne set numerous records and earned several accolades. He became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher, surpassing the previous record held NC State’s Ted Brown. Etienne was also a two-time ACC Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.

FAQ:

Q: What position did Travis Etienne play?

A: Travis Etienne played as a running back for the Clemson Tigers.

Q: Did Travis Etienne win any championships?

A: Yes, Etienne was part of the Clemson Tigers’ national championship-winning teams in 2018 and 2020.

Q: What records did Travis Etienne set?

A: Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher and holds the record for most career rushing touchdowns at Clemson.

In conclusion, while Trevor Lawrence may have been the face of the Clemson Tigers, Travis Etienne played a vital role as number 2. His exceptional skills and contributions to the team’s success will be remembered Clemson fans for years to come.