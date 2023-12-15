Michael B. Jordan’s Ex-Girlfriend Revealed: A Closer Look into the Actor’s Past Relationships

Michael B. Jordan, the talented and charismatic actor known for his roles in films such as “Black Panther” and “Creed,” has captured the hearts of many with his on-screen performances. But when it comes to his personal life, fans have been curious about the woman who once held his heart. So, who was Michael B. Jordan’s ex-girlfriend?

After some digging, it was revealed that the actor’s most notable ex-girlfriend is the stunning model and social media influencer, Lori Harvey. The couple made their relationship public in early 2021, captivating fans with their undeniable chemistry and adorable social media posts.

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of television host Steve Harvey, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. With her striking looks and impeccable style, she has amassed a significant following on social media platforms.

During their relationship, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were often seen together at various events and vacations, giving fans a glimpse into their love story. However, in May 2021, news broke that the couple had decided to part ways, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind their split.

FAQ:

Q: How long were Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey together?

A: While the exact duration of their relationship is unknown, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were first linked in late 2020 and made their relationship public in early 2021. They reportedly split in May 2021.

Q: Are Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey still friends?

A: Despite their breakup, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have not publicly addressed the status of their friendship. However, they have both shown maturity and respect towards each other in their social media interactions.

Q: Who is Michael B. Jordan dating now?

A: As of now, Michael B. Jordan’s current relationship status is unknown. The actor has chosen to keep his personal life private, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any updates on his love life.

While Michael B. Jordan’s relationship with Lori Harvey may have come to an end, their time together will undoubtedly be remembered as a chapter in both of their lives. As fans continue to support the talented actor, they eagerly await news of his next romantic endeavor.