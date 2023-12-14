Who Was Married to Both George Harrison and Eric Clapton?

In the world of rock and roll, there are few stories as intriguing as the romantic entanglements of its legendary musicians. One such tale involves the love triangle between George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and a woman named Pattie Boyd. Pattie Boyd, a British model and photographer, found herself at the center of a whirlwind romance that captivated the music world in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Love Triangle:

Pattie Boyd first met George Harrison in 1964 on the set of the Beatles’ film, “A Hard Day’s Night.” The two quickly fell in love and were married in 1966. However, their relationship was not without its challenges. Harrison’s infidelity and the pressures of fame eventually took their toll, leading to their separation in 1974 and subsequent divorce in 1977.

During her marriage to Harrison, Boyd formed a close friendship with Eric Clapton, a renowned guitarist and member of the band Cream. Clapton had long been infatuated with Boyd and even wrote the iconic song “Layla” about his unrequited love for her. After Harrison and Boyd’s separation, Clapton made his move and pursued a relationship with her.

The Marriage to Eric Clapton:

Boyd and Clapton were married in 1979, but their union was also fraught with difficulties. Clapton’s struggles with addiction and infidelity put a strain on their relationship, leading to their separation in 1984 and eventual divorce in 1989. Despite the tumultuous nature of their marriage, Clapton continued to write songs inspired Boyd, including the heartfelt ballad “Wonderful Tonight.”

FAQ:

Q: Who is George Harrison?

A: George Harrison was an English musician, singer, and songwriter who gained worldwide fame as the lead guitarist of the Beatles.

Q: Who is Eric Clapton?

A: Eric Clapton is an English rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

Q: Who is Pattie Boyd?

A: Pattie Boyd is a British model and photographer who was married to both George Harrison and Eric Clapton. She was a muse for many iconic songs written both musicians.

In the end, the love triangle between George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Pattie Boyd remains a captivating chapter in rock and roll history. Their relationships were marked passion, heartbreak, and artistic inspiration. While their marriages may not have stood the test of time, the impact they had on each other’s lives and music is undeniable.