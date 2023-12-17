Who was Marilyn Manson married to when he met Evan Rachel Wood?

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Revealed: The Woman Behind the Controversial Rockstar

In the world of rock music, Marilyn Manson has long been known for his provocative image and controversial lyrics. But behind the makeup and the shock value, there was a time when Manson was married to someone who would become a significant figure in his life – Dita Von Teese.

Dita Von Teese, born Heather Renée Sweet, is an American burlesque dancer, model, and costume designer. She first caught Manson’s attention in 2001 when she appeared in one of his music videos. The couple began dating shortly after and tied the knot in December 2005. Their marriage seemed like a match made in heaven, with both of them embracing their unique and unconventional personas.

However, their relationship took a turn for the worse, and they announced their separation in December 2006, just a year after their wedding. The divorce was finalized in 2007, marking the end of their brief but highly publicized union.

It was during the aftermath of his divorce from Von Teese that Manson met Evan Rachel Wood, an up-and-coming actress known for her roles in films like “Thirteen” and “Across the Universe.” The two began dating in 2007, and their relationship quickly became the subject of media scrutiny due to their significant age difference – Manson being 18 years older than Wood.

While Manson and Wood’s relationship ultimately ended in 2010, their time together left a lasting impact on both of their lives. Today, Manson continues to make headlines with his music and controversial persona, while Wood has become a prominent advocate for survivors of domestic violence. The story of Manson’s ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, and his subsequent relationship with Evan Rachel Wood serves as a reminder that even behind the scenes of the most shocking rockstars, there are real people with complex lives and relationships.