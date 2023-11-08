Who was Kris Jenner’s Plastic Surgeon?

In the world of Hollywood, plastic surgery is no longer a taboo subject. Celebrities often go under the knife to enhance their appearance, and one name that frequently comes up in discussions about cosmetic procedures is Kris Jenner. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been open about her experiences with plastic surgery, but who exactly was her trusted surgeon?

The Renowned Surgeon: Dr. Garth Fisher

Kris Jenner’s go-to plastic surgeon is none other than the highly acclaimed Dr. Garth Fisher. With over three decades of experience in the field, Dr. Fisher has become one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills. He is renowned for his expertise in facial rejuvenation, breast augmentation, and body contouring.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What procedures has Kris Jenner had done?

A: Kris Jenner has openly admitted to having multiple procedures, including a facelift, neck lift, and breast augmentation.

Q: How long has Kris Jenner been a patient of Dr. Fisher?

A: Kris Jenner has been a loyal patient of Dr. Fisher for many years, entrusting him with her cosmetic needs.

Q: Are there any other notable clients of Dr. Fisher?

A: Yes, Dr. Fisher has an extensive list of celebrity clients, including other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as well as A-list stars like Sharon Osbourne and Kenny Rogers.

Q: What sets Dr. Fisher apart from other plastic surgeons?

A: Dr. Fisher’s exceptional skill, attention to detail, and commitment to natural-looking results have earned him a stellar reputation in the industry.

Q: Is Dr. Fisher the only plastic surgeon Kris Jenner has worked with?

A: While Dr. Fisher is Kris Jenner’s primary plastic surgeon, it is possible that she has sought the expertise of other surgeons for specific procedures.

In conclusion, Kris Jenner’s plastic surgeon of choice is the highly regarded Dr. Garth Fisher. With his extensive experience and exceptional skills, Dr. Fisher has helped Kris Jenner achieve her desired aesthetic goals. As plastic surgery continues to be a popular choice among celebrities, it is important to remember that the decision to undergo any cosmetic procedure should be made after careful consideration and consultation with a qualified professional.