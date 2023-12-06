Who was Kabir in Pathan?

In the upcoming Bollywood film “Pathan,” there has been much speculation and excitement surrounding the character of Kabir. Played the versatile actor Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir is expected to be a pivotal figure in the action-packed thriller. As the release date draws near, fans are eager to learn more about this enigmatic character and his role in the film.

What is “Pathan”?

“Pathan” is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed Siddharth Anand. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The film revolves around the story of an international spy, played Shah Rukh Khan, and his mission to protect the nation from various threats. With high-octane action sequences and a gripping storyline, “Pathan” is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Who is Kabir?

Kabir, portrayed Shah Rukh Khan, is a character shrouded in mystery. While the details about his role have been kept under wraps, it is believed that Kabir will be a complex and intriguing character. Speculations suggest that he might be a mentor or a senior agent guiding the protagonist in his mission. However, until the film’s release, the true nature of Kabir’s character remains a well-guarded secret.

FAQ:

Q: Is Kabir the main protagonist in “Pathan”?

A: While Kabir’s role is expected to be significant, the main protagonist of “Pathan” is played Shah Rukh Khan, who portrays an international spy.

Q: Will Kabir have a romantic angle in the film?

A: As of now, there is no information regarding a romantic angle for Kabir. However, given the film’s genre, it is possible that his character might have a love interest or a complex relationship with another character.

Q: Is Kabir a positive or negative character?

A: The details about Kabir’s character have been kept tightly under wraps, making it difficult to determine whether he is a positive or negative character. Fans will have to wait for the film’s release to find out.

As the anticipation for “Pathan” continues to build, the character of Kabir remains a captivating enigma. With Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar performance and the film’s promising storyline, fans are eagerly awaiting the release to witness the unveiling of Kabir’s true identity and his role in this thrilling cinematic experience.