Who Was Jennifer Lopez With When She First Met Ben Affleck?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships often capture the attention of fans and media alike. One such relationship that made headlines was the whirlwind romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately known as “Bennifer.” But who was JLo with when she first met Ben Affleck? Let’s delve into the details.

The Introduction of Bennifer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first crossed paths on the set of their movie “Gigli” in 2002. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, whom she had tied the knot with in September 2001. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in June 2002, just a few months before Lopez met Affleck.

The End of JLo’s Marriage

Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Cris Judd was her second attempt at finding lasting love. Prior to Judd, she was married to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Despite their divorce, Lopez and Noa remained entangled in legal battles for years.

FAQs

Q: Who was Jennifer Lopez married to when she met Ben Affleck?

A: Jennifer Lopez was married to Cris Judd when she first met Ben Affleck.

Q: How long did Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Cris Judd last?

A: Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd were married for less than a year. They tied the knot in September 2001 and announced their separation in June 2002.

Q: Was Jennifer Lopez married before Cris Judd?

A: Yes, Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

Conclusion

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship history has been a subject of fascination for many. When she first met Ben Affleck, she was still married to Cris Judd. However, their marriage soon ended, paving the way for the iconic romance that would captivate the world. The story of Bennifer continues to be remembered as one of Hollywood’s most memorable love stories.